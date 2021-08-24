U.S. outbreaks force early reversals on in-person learning

Most epidemiologists say they still believe that in-person school can be conducted safely, and that it’s important considering the academic, social and emotional damage to students since the pandemic slammed into American schools in March 2020.

In some cases, experts say, the reversals reflect a careless approach among districts that acted as if the pandemic were basically over.

“People should realize it’s not over. It’s a real problem, a real public health issue,” said Dr. Tina Tan, a Northwestern University medical professor who chairs the American Academy of Pediatrics Section on Infectious Diseases. “You have to do everything to prevent the spread of COVID in the school.”

Tan and others say that means not just masks in schools but a push for vaccination, social distancing, ventilation and other precautions, providing multiple layers of protection.

Dairean Dowling-Aguirre’s 8-year-old son was less than two weeks into the school year when he and other third graders were sent home last week in Cottonwood, Arizona.

The boy took classes online last year and was overjoyed when his parents said he could attend school in-person. But Dowling-Aguirre said she grew more anxious as infections climbed. Masks were optional in her son’s class, and she said fewer than 20% of students were wearing them.

Then she got a call from the principal saying her son had been exposed and had to stay home at least a week. Of particular concern was that her parents watch her son after school and her mother has multiple sclerosis.

“It’s definitely a big worry about how it’s going to go from here on in and how the school’s going to handle it,” she said.

In Georgia, more than 60,000 students — over 3% of the state’s 1.7 million in public schools — are affected by shutdowns so far. Many superintendents said they have already recorded more cases and quarantines than during all of last year, when most rural districts held in-person classes for most students.

“This year, you saw it very quickly,” said Jim Thompson, superintendent in Screven County, Georgia. “Kids in the same classroom, you’d have two or three in that classroom.”

Thompson said the county’s 25-bed hospital warned it was being overloaded by infections but what led him to send the district’s 2,150 students home was concern that he wouldn’t be able to staff classes.

“You don’t want to start the school day and find you don’t have enough teachers,” Thompson said.