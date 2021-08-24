Most City Council members back Philly teachers union’s call for wider student COVID testing

This story originally appeared on Chalkbeat Philadelphia.

Nine members of the City Council have joined the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers in calling for the school district to continue testing for asymptomatic students as part of its COVID plan this year.

In a letter sent Friday to Superintendent William Hite and Board of Education President Joyce Wilkerson, the members said that “screening testing” — regularly testing all or a sample of students — is a “key prevention strategy” identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to stop the spread of the virus.

Such testing can find positive cases early or catch asymptomatic cases, in which those who are infected show no signs of it, according to the CDC.

Last school year, when some students returned to in-person classes, the district pulled out 20% of students each week in each school for COVID testing. But Hite said at a school board meeting last week that it was disruptive to learning, with students needing to leave class for the rapid testing for at least 15 minutes at a time. Instead, the district plans to only test symptomatic students this school year.

The CDC does say that, in schools without routine screening, rapid testing of symptomatic students can help identify those who are ill or have been exposed to COVID.