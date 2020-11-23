Montco parents worry two-week move to virtual learning will harm students’ mental health

Montgomery County parents opposed to a two-week shutdown of in-person learning, which starts Monday, worry that a repeat of the spring is coming: a two-week closure will become an extended stint of virtual learning.

The Board of Health made the unanimous decision to order all schools go virtual mid-November citing a rise in coronavirus cases in the county. School districts across the county have adopted a mix of in-person and virtual learning since the start of the school year, with some schools resuming in-person classes up to five days a week.

Parents like Jennifer Singer have been sending their children to school for the full five days. Singer and around 50 other parents showed up at a rally outside the home of Montco Commissioners’ Chair Val Arkoosh to protest the mandate.

Singer lives in Montgomery Township and, like many parents at Arkoosh’s home, she’s had to balance running her business and doing virtual learning.

In Montgomery County this morning. 50+ parents are in front of Montco Commission Chair Val Arkoosh’s home to protest a 2 week shutdown of in person learning for students. Parents here want the option to continue in person learning. The closure is meant to slow the spread of covid pic.twitter.com/sDaJvXZBiv — Ximena Conde (@RadioXimena) November 22, 2020

During the spring semester, learning in a virtual classroom was especially hard for her now second-grader, who is reading at a kindergarten level, per Singer.

“You can’t learn to read through a computer, you can’t learn to write through a computer,” said Singer. “It’s just devastating to them.”

Singer said her children’s school has had zero reported cases of the virus, which she argues is proof that mitigation efforts like mask-wearing are working. She’s concerned that her second-grader will only fall further behind during the two-week virtual learning period despite the fact she has additional resources to help her daughter, which she worries other parents might lack.