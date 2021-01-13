Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

Delaware is fast approaching a grim milestone in the coronavirus crisis.

Since the first COVID-19 case was recorded in the state 10 months ago, a total of 991 people have died of virus-related causes, the Division of Public Health reported Tuesday. More than half were residents of nursing homes.

In comparison, the worst influenza season in the state’s history was 35 deaths – just 3.5% of the coronavirus toll.