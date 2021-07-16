Creative Market shines light on the Rehoboth community and developing artists

Rehoboth-area residents and visitors have a new destination to experience the arts on Monday evenings this summer at the Developing Artist Collaboration’s Creative Market.

The market, a place for local artists and vendors to display and sell their work, opened on July 5 and will be open on Mondays from 5:30 to 9 p.m. until October.

Creative Market offers various activities like DIY art projects hosted by Dirty Hands DIY, food trucks, and craft beer by Revelation Brewery. The market allows developing artists and local creative businesses to showcase their work and build a following.