Creative Market shines light on the Rehoboth community and developing artists
Rehoboth-area residents and visitors have a new destination to experience the arts on Monday evenings this summer at the Developing Artist Collaboration’s Creative Market.
The market, a place for local artists and vendors to display and sell their work, opened on July 5 and will be open on Mondays from 5:30 to 9 p.m. until October.
Creative Market offers various activities like DIY art projects hosted by Dirty Hands DIY, food trucks, and craft beer by Revelation Brewery. The market allows developing artists and local creative businesses to showcase their work and build a following.
DAC artist development director Ryan Vai said the market will help artists and other businesses gain some publicity. It also offers the community a new space to socialize.
“A lot of artists suffered last year because events and programs were closed, galleries weren’t open, so they used the time to make a lot more work. And now we want to give them the opportunity to share it with the public,” Vai said. “The public is also excited to get out, get some fresh air, and have a new opportunity to be able to socialize, so it’s really a win-win situation for everyone.”
DAC offers programs like the Creative Career Support Program (CCSP) to artists and vendors to help them market their business.
Delaware resident and retired middle school art teacher, Keith Warren, has launched his new business called Brushin With Keith. Warren is one of the many artists who participated in the CCSP. He said that his confidence in his work has grown due to the many opportunities that DAC provides.
“I’ve learned how to use Instagram, which is phenomenal for me. I also had a new logo developed, a whole new business product, a new website,” Warren said. “The guidance and the directions that they send you, it gives you a little more confidence in what you’re doing.”
Vai said this open-air art market is expected to return next year. She hopes it will grow with more developing artists because art is essential and an important part of every thriving community.
This article was produced with the support of a grant from the Delaware Community Foundation. For more information visit https://www.delcf.org/journalism/
