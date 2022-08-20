Simon owns Mariposa Arts, which aims to make arts more inclusive, regardless of a person’s economic or social status. She says the evolution of Healing Through the Arts has been an organic one, stemming largely from the isolation so many people experienced over the last 2 ½ years from COVID-19.

“It became so evident to everybody that we all need ways to cope with stress,’’ Simon told WHYY. “Through the pandemic people very naturally were turning to the arts.”

The work with Latinos, most of whom are English learners, is founded in large part by a $30,000 grant from the Arsht-Cannon Fund at the Delaware Community Foundation. The money pays for instructors as well as art supplies.

The message for those who attend, for whatever reason, is that art is a creative outlet to foster growth and, if needed, healing.

“It really is something that can be helpful,” Simon said. “We’re not going after mastery of any one form of art. We’re just presenting it as a possible tool and seeing what resonates with people.”

“I think we find success because we’re trying to present it in a way that’s very friendly, that’s not threatening,” she said.

Rebecca Howell, manager of creative engagement for the museum, agrees.

“We talk about art being part of the toolkit for wellness,’’ Howell said. “We are not offering art therapy. There’s no counseling sessions. We’re really giving people tools to help them process what they’re experiencing, whether that’s a medical trauma or an environmental trauma or just the lack of resources.”

Healing Through the Arts reaches out to Spanish speakers

Serendipity provided the spark for Simon’s alliance with the museum.

In 2016 she participated in the museum’s storytelling program on immigration. While there, the native of Argentina took an interest in an exhibit featuring Latin American artists, and met some museum employees and contributors.

“The museum, very graciously, asked me if there were any programs that I had any ideas for,’’ Simon recalled.

Simon actually did, through her friendship with Luisa Ortiz, one of the artists she met through the museum. Ortiz had a family member with cancer.

“We came up with the idea of offering art for cancer patients and survivors and their caregivers, because the families really do go through a lot as they’re watching loved ones,” Simon said.