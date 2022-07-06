Delaware State Parks, which have been filled with a growing number of visitors in the past few years, is getting $3.2 million through the American Rescue Plan to upgrade some facilities. The goal of the grant is to increase the number of attractions in the popular state parks, drawing even more tourists to the state.

A record-breaking 8 million people visited state parks in 2021, exceeding previous attendance numbers. State officials say this year’s numbers are on track to top that total.

Since 2011, reservations and occupancy for camping nights in the parks have grown 124%. In 2011, 67,000 nights were reserved, while last year, total reservations approached 150,000.