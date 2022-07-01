Casino boat sunk off Delaware shore becomes latest addition to artificial reef

The Texas Star, a 180-foot-long one-time casino boat, is settling on the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean about 16.5 miles off the Delaware coast. The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) sank the boat on Wednesday afternoon.

“With [the] sinking of the Texas Star on Redbird Reef, one of 14 separate reef sites in the Delaware Bay and along the Atlantic Coast, we continue to enhance and expand the recreational fishing and diving experience in Delaware,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin.

Built in 1977 as a casino ship, the Texas Star was later converted into a commercial scallop catcher/processor vessel before coming to its final resting place 86 feet deep along the ocean floor. The Star joins a system of 14 artificial reefs off Delaware’s coast. Those reefs include more than a thousand New York City subway cars, a 215-foot-long Chesapeake Bay cruise ship, a 585-foot-long U.S. Navy destroyer, and the Twin Capes, a retired Cape May/Lewes ferry.