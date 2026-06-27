Venezuelan Americans in Philadelphia mobilize aid after deadly earthquakes devastate homeland
Nonprofits, small businesses and the Philadelphia Union are spearheading a growing local response to the disaster.
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As rescuers in Venezuela race to find survivors trapped beneath collapsed buildings, Venezuelan Americans in the Philadelphia region are mobilizing donations, medical supplies and prayers for a country reeling from a pair of deadly earthquakes.
Many feel “desperate,” watching the disaster unfold from afar, unable to support relief efforts on the ground, said Arianne Bracho, vice president of Casa de Venezuela Philadelphia.
“We have very little time left to rescue the people that are beneath buildings. You can still hear their cries, you can still see that there is life beneath the rubble,” Bracho said.
The earthquakes struck the South American country Wednesday night, killing more than 1,400 people and injuring thousands. Rescue operations continued into Saturday, with more than 68,000 people reported missing. International organizations consider the first 48 to 72 hours as critical for being able to rescue people alive — a window that draws to a close Saturday night.
Casa de Venezuela Philadelphia, along with local organizations Casa de Venezuela Delaware and Gente de Venezuela, have joined forces with a national network to raise funds for search and rescue tools and first responders.
Bracho said the fundraising organizers are coordinating with people on the ground in La Guaira, one of the areas most affected by the 7.2- and 7.5-magnitude earthquakes, as well as a hardware supplier in the country that can provide and distribute the materials.
The three local organizations are also collecting medicines and medical supplies ahead of a Catholic mass at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the Cathedral Basilica Saints Peter and Paul.
Bracho said some organizers are focusing first on the most urgent needs. She said priorities might change as the situation evolves, and she urged people throughout Greater Philadelphia to follow the organizations’ relief efforts on social media for updates.
“This is a tragedy that is not going to require our support just one time,” she said. “It’s not only a box of medicine or a bag of clothes or food supplies … Right now we’re thinking about the people trapped, the people that are beneath the rubble and need to be dug out, people in the hospitals needing medicine … This is the first phase, but then later comes the phase of what is going to happen to the people who lost their home. You have to rebuild.”
Bracho said her family members in Venezuela are physically safe following the disaster, but she knows many people who have lost their homes and whose loved ones are missing or dead.
“This is one of the most difficult things about migrating: To not be able to be there in the moment when they most need you, when people need your support the most and you can’t be there in your country,” she said.
Bracho said she believes ongoing economic struggles and the governance of former President Nicolás Maduro, who was captured by the U.S. military in January, created conditions that intensified the damage from the natural disaster.
“This is a natural disaster, and there is no human force that would have been able to have power over this,” she said. “But if a country has resources, has management, has the capacity to think of its people, this would have been less impactful.”
Sunday’s mass will be one source of comfort and community for Venezuelans in Philadelphia, Bracho said.
“We need to unite and ask the universe, ask God, whatever god you consider, to put their hand on the Venezuelan people and that we can come out of this terrible tragedy that once again impacts the people of Venezuela,” she said. “In these past 26, 27 years, we’ve experienced one tragedy after another, one problem after another, one situation after another, and people are truly worn out.”
Here are several relief efforts in the Philadelphia region:
Gente de Venezuela, Casa de Venezuela Philadelphia, Casa de Venezuela Delaware
Monetary donations for rescue supplies
Together with the national network of Venezuelan organizations in the United States, the three local organizations are raising money for supplies urgently needed by search and rescue teams in Venezuela. The funds will also support first responders onsite.
In-person donations for medical supplies
Gente de Venezuela, Casa de Venezuela Philadelphia and Casa de Venezuela Delaware are collecting medicines and medical supplies ahead of a mass at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Cathedral Basilica Saints Peter and Paul at 1723 Race St.
After Sunday, Bracho said organizers will set up several collection centers throughout the region to continue gathering the supplies. One of those centers will be the Red Sombrero restaurant, located at 1526 Paoli Pike in West Chester, Pennsylvania.
Medication must be new and unopened. Organizers are asking for the following medicines; no others will be accepted:
- Albuterol
- Salbutamol
- Acetaminophen
- Ibuprofen
- Naproxen
- Loratadine
- Pediatric cetirizine
- Loperamide
- Antihistamines
- Nasal decongestants
- Alendazole
- Omeprazole
- Antihypertensives
- Antibiotics
- Vitamins
Other supplies organizers are accepting include:
- Insect bite cream
- Wound cream
- Antifungal cream
- Gauze
- Gloves (all sizes)
- Saline solution
- 10cc and 20cc syringes
- Blood pressure monitors
- Glucometers
- Water purification tablets
The Philadelphia Union
The Philadelphia Union, together with Union player Jesús Bueno, who is from Venezuela, are organizing a drive for supplies through July 3 for people affected by the earthquakes. Casa de Venezuela Philadelphia and Gente de Venezuela are also supporting the initiative.
People can donate personal hygiene items and medical and cleaning supplies, as well as nonperishable food items. A full list of accepted items can be found on the Union’s website.
On Saturday, June 27, from 4-8 p.m., donations can be dropped off at:
Union Yards
12 Reaney St., Chester, Pennsylvania
Through July 3, donations can be dropped off at:
Union Power Plant
2501 Seaport Drive, Chester, Pennsylvania
‘Unidos por Venezuela’ organized by local small businesses
From Saturday, June 27, through Tuesday, June 30, several small businesses in Philadelphia and Delaware are collecting supplies that will be delivered to Global Empowerment Mission in Doral, Florida. Del Carmen Foundation will be responsible for sending and distributing the supplies.
Items needed include:
- Bottled water
- Nonperishable foods
- Medicines
- Flashlights
- Personal hygiene products
- Diapers for children and adults
- Baby formula
- Blankets
- Pet food
- First aid kids
- Batteries (AA, AAA, D)
Items can be dropped off at the following locations:
Delaware
Guaros Venezuelan Flavors
106 Main St., Wilmington
Philadelphia
La Bodega Venezolana
Saturday – Monday | 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
4011 G St., Loading Dock #5
Angelic Home Care
Saturday and Sunday | 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Monday and Tuesday | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
2050 Welsh Road
Arepa Grub Spot
Saturday and Sunday | 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
1112 S. Ninth St.
Puyero Venezuelan Flavor
Saturday – Monday | 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
524 S. Fourth St.
Editor’s Note: The interview with Arianne Bracho was conducted in Spanish and translated for this article.
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