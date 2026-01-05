From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A day after President Donald Trump announced American forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, more than 200 members of Philadelphia’s Latino community united in prayer Sunday.

The gathering at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul near Logan Square was organized by Venezuelan community organizations to offer a space for reflection and gathering. Attendees were encouraged to bring Venezuelan flags “as a symbol of unity, hope, and love for our country.”

Sebastian Salazar attended with his mother, Arianne Bracho, and said the time together was powerful.

“I think that God is the one that takes care of everything that goes on in our lives,” Salazar said. “For us to be here, … with him in such an important moment, I think it’s just priceless.”