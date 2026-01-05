Hundreds of Venezuelan community members unite during church service in Philadelphia following Maduro’s capture
After weekend protests called Trump’s military actions an overstep, some Venezuelans living in Philadelphia said they want Maduro to face justice.
A day after President Donald Trump announced American forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, more than 200 members of Philadelphia’s Latino community united in prayer Sunday.
The gathering at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul near Logan Square was organized by Venezuelan community organizations to offer a space for reflection and gathering. Attendees were encouraged to bring Venezuelan flags “as a symbol of unity, hope, and love for our country.”
Sebastian Salazar attended with his mother, Arianne Bracho, and said the time together was powerful.
“I think that God is the one that takes care of everything that goes on in our lives,” Salazar said. “For us to be here, … with him in such an important moment, I think it’s just priceless.”
Maduro scheduled for court Monday, faces charges for alleged drug terrorism
Maduro, along with his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured in a U.S. military operation in Caracas early Saturday. They have since been indicted in the Southern District of New York on multiple charges, including “Narco-Terrorism Conspiracy,” according to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi.
The indictment says starting as early as 1999, Maduro and his co-defendants have partnered with international drug trafficking organizations — including Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel and the Zetas, Colombian narco-terrorist groups and the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua — to ship illicit drugs into the U.S. The International Criminal Court has also been investigating the Venezuelan government for alleged torture, sexual violence and arbitrary detentions.
Nelly Jiménez-Arévalo, who previously served on Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s Advisory Commission on Latino Affairs, spoke with WHYY News after the service concluded. She said she wasn’t surprised with the turnout on Sunday.
“Even in our own differences, we all were very pleased with the fact that Maduro was taken out of the country and [be brought] to justice after all of the horrible things that have happened,” Jiménez-Arévalo said.
Protests broke out across the U.S. on Saturday following the White House’s announcement on the raid in Caracas. In Philadelphia, marchers said they were alarmed, but not surprised, by what they see as an escalating campaign against Venezuela. Many called the Trump administration’s actions immoral and criticized the government for focusing on foreign intervention rather than domestic needs.
Jiménez-Arévalo, who was born in Venezuela, said she was pleased Maduro was removed and that the situation needs to be looked at from both sides.
“I think that right now, it’s very emotional for the Venezuelan side because we have gone through over 25 years of abuse against our people,” Jiménez-Arévalo said. “More than once, the Venezuelan people have asked [the] United States to intervene to do something about it. Many people don’t know that part of the history, right? All of the years of abuse, killing people.”
Before Saturday, there had been 35 known strikes against alleged drug smuggling boats in South American waters since early September that killed at least 115 people, according to PBS.
“It was definitely not a good feeling to see your country and the places you lived before getting blown [up],” Salazar said. “But at the same time, having him [Maduro] removed from the country, it’s just something that we never thought was going to happen.”
While ‘a dangerous precedent’ could’ve been set, it could also be ‘a sign that something’s going to change’
Criticism has been levied on Trump’s “contradictory” policies, such as removing temporary protected status and work permits for Venezuelan immigrants. However, Maduro’s presidency has been under scrutiny by media organizations and election watchdog groups, who found that opposition party candidate Edmundo González won the 2024 elections in Venezuela.
Through a translation provided by her son, Bracho said that everyone who attended Sunday’s service wanted the same thing.
“We’ve been waiting for this moment for 26 years with this government that claims to be democratic, but they’re completely opposite of it,” Bracho said. “Being in a place where faith reassures and lights up on each other and everyone that’s here, it’s definitely suiting because of how close we are to the goal of getting everyone from the government out of there.”
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said the “developments constitute a dangerous precedent,” and that rules of international law were not respected.
“The Secretary-General is deeply alarmed by the recent escalation in Venezuela, culminating with today’s United States military action in the country, which has potential worrying implications for the region,” U.N. spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said in a statement Saturday. “The Secretary-General continues to emphasize the importance of full respect — by all — of international law, including the UN Charter.”
Jiménez-Arévalo said it’s “a mix depending on how you see it.”
“For us, it’s like an opening to at least have a sign that something’s going to change,” Jiménez-Arévalo said. “It is also a sign of justice that Maduro finally is going … to have to justify and prove his innocence, which he’s not.”
Casa de Venezuela Philadelphia, Casa de Venezuela Delaware and Gente de Venezuela Philadelphia released a joint statement Saturday calling for “peace, calm, harmony, and non-confrontation.”
“We explicitly invite everyone to carefully verify all information before sharing it, to avoid spreading rumors, alarmist messages, or unconfirmed content, and to always prioritize reliable sources,” the statement reads. “Misinformation also causes harm, anxiety, and division, and does not contribute to the reconstruction of the country we all long for.”
