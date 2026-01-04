From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

More than 100 people marched from Philadelphia City Hall to the U.S. Armed Forces recruitment center on Spring Garden Street on Saturday, protesting U.S. military strikes in Venezuela and the capture of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

“Congress needs to take back its power,” said David Gibson, co-director of Peace, Justice, Sustainability NOW! and one of the protest organizers. “They’re supposed to represent the people. We’re the ones who are supposed to decide whether or not to go to war.”

Protesters chanted “Viva, Viva, Venezuela,” while holding signs reading, “No War on Venezuela,” “End U.S. Imperialism” and “No Blood for Oil.”

One organizer, a Venezuelan American and Philadelphia resident, told the crowd that his 81-year-old great uncle in Caracas felt bombs shake his apartment building early Saturday. The person told WHYY News he didn’t wish to give his name because of the presidential memorandum NSPM-7 — a controversial Trump administration policy that the American Civil Liberties Union has criticized as an attempt to conflate speech protected by the First Amendment with political violence.

“We’re all here because we agree that Venezuela should have sovereignty,” he told the crowd in front of the U.S. Armed Forces recruitment center. “We’re here because we believe that Venezuela should be free from U.S. imperial aggression and violence.”

At a press conference Saturday, President Donald Trump said Maduro and his wife will face narco-terrorism conspiracy charges in New York. In the meantime, the U.S. government will “run Venezuela.”