While Tabron works as a co-teacher for English students at Brandywine High School, her primary focus is helping ninth grade special education students transition to a high school setting.

“I thank my students, most of all, for trusting me and having the faith to step out and take learning risks. Despite the ever-present feelings of doubt, the ‘I can’ts’ and ‘this is too much’ or ‘this is not who I am,’” she said. “Teachers feel those doubts as well, but together we keep pushing ahead towards our purpose.”

In addition to teaching, Tabron also serves as a mentor to help new teachers get up to speed on special education compliance requirements needed to develop individual education programs.

One of those teachers she’s mentored is DaSheena Robinson. Robinson was one of the people to nominate Tabron for teacher of the year after working as a teacher’s assistant in her class.

“Through this experience I noted first-hand how society could discourage students due to socioeconomic status, race, or intellectual level, but it only took one person to truly believe and invest in order to counter the negativity,” Robinson said. “When students were tired and frustrated with life’s circumstances, Mrs. Tabron served as a voice of compassion and hope for a better tomorrow.”