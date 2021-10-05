Federal funds offer $50 million expansion of Delaware workforce training programs

That led to the creation of the job training program called Forward Delaware with the help of $16 million in federal CARES Act funding. As a result of that program, about 4,000 Delawareans got training in health care, IT, construction, hospitality, food service, and logistics.

Now, the state will use more federal funding to expand the program.

“Successful workforce development efforts increase our population’s employability and can change the economic trajectory of low-income and less educated workers and their families by fostering economic mobility,” Hubbard said.

The funding also includes a $15.8 million expansion of Delaware’s Pathways program which allows students to get work experience in the real world. The investment will help the program grow from serving 20,000 high school students to reach 32,000, or about 80% of all Delaware public high school students. The program will also expand into middle school, where it’s expected to help another 6,000 students.

“Delaware’s collaborative efforts will further ‘blur the lines’ between school and work and make the world after graduation much more tangible and attainable for thousands of young people,” said Rod Ward, president and CEO of Corporation Service Company and board chair of the Rodel Foundation, which supports Pathways connection between public and private sectors.

Pathways’ goal, in part, is to create more students like Imani Wulff-Cochrane.

She’s planning to graduate next spring from St. Georges Technical High School near Middletown. She’ll end her high school years with more than a diploma. As part of the program at St. Georges, she’s earning two Training in Early Care and Education (TECE) certificates needed to start working in early child education.

“This means that I am fully equipped to enter either the workforce or a college setting,” Wulff-Cochrane said.

As part of her schoolwork, she was able to work with young students at a preschool based at St. Georges and put her education into action while still in high school.

“It’s one thing to understand a challenge, but it’s another to actually do it,” she said, describing how a youngster cried and threw a tantrum while she was trying to teach the lesson she’d prepared. “Rather than scare me or turn me away from this profession, this experience has solidified my passion and desire to become an educator.”