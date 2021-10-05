Delaware offers toll violators amnesty in effort to recoup millions in lost revenue

Typically, a one-time toll violation costs a driver $51, or $88.50 if not paid within 42 days.

That fine is made up of a $25 administration fee and a $25 civil fine. Starting in 2017, the state added a $10 fee for the Volunteer Ambulance Company Fund and a $15 fee for the Fund to Combat Violent Crimes to every violation. Another civil fine of $12.50 is also tacked on to any violation not paid within 42 days.

With the extra fines and fees, drivers with multiple violations could see the amount they owe add up to hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

Under the amnesty program, those fees would be drastically reduced for drivers based on how many violations they owe. Drivers with ten or fewer violations would have to pay the original toll amount plus an amnesty fee of just $60.

The $60 amnesty fee gradually increases depending on the number of outstanding violations. Someone with more than 100 violations would have to pay just $285. The amnesty fee for more than 250 violations is $510. The top amnesty fee for someone with more than 650 violations is $1,100.

That means someone with nine violations, who would normally owe nearly $800 in fines and fees, can clear their debt by paying just $69. Further up the violations chart, someone with 496 violations would usually owe more than $43,000. Under the amnesty program, they can erase that debt for just $1,306.

“The toll amnesty fee is again such a small fraction of larger amounts that would be due,” Carver said. “I really would encourage everyone to take advantage of the program while it’s here because it will not be offered again.”