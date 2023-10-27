Gov. Phil Murphy vetoes N.J. Turnpike Authority budget, delaying planned toll increase

Gov. Phil Murphy has vetoed the New Jersey Turnpike Authority’s 2024 budget, a decision that delays a planned 3% toll increase.

The Democratic governor announced his decision in a social media post made Thursday, stating he was not satisfied with the justification for the toll increase included in the agency’s $2.6 billion budget. Murphy said he wants more information on why the hike is needed.

Authority board members had voted 6-0 to approve the budget Tuesday. The agency operates the Garden State Parkway and the Turnpike.

Tom Feeney, an authority spokesperson, said the agency “respects” Murphy’s decision.

“We’ll roll up our sleeves and get to work gathering the information he needs,” Feeney said.