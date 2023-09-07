New Jersey gets $425M in federal transit funds for train and bus projects

The money will be divided between NJ Transit and the state Department of Transportation.

NJ Transit train

A New Jersey Transit train leaves the Bound Brook Station, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Bound Brook, N.J. (Julio Cortez/AP Photo)

New Jersey is getting an additional $425 million in transportation funds from the federal government, and plans to use it on projects including rail and bus facility upgrades.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday that the Federal Highway Administration has approved the funding for New Jersey.

It will be used for projects including a pedestrian tunnel in Long Branch, where passengers have long been cut off by train tracks from half the city’s downtown area without taking a lengthy detour.

Other projects include upgrades to bus terminals in northern New Jersey and the Meadowlands; replacement of six bridges; a train car storage location in a location that is not flood-prone; and improvements to an NJ Transit rail yard in Hoboken.

It also will fund road improvements in Kearny and Gloucester County’s Washington Township.

