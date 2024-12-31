From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Commuting in the Garden State will become more expensive starting in 2025.

On Jan. 1, tolls on the New Jersey Turnpike, the Garden State Parkway and the Atlantic City Expressway will rise 3%. That translates to a 16-cent increase for an average trip within the state. But, drivers traveling significant distances will pay a lot more because longer trips cost more in tolls. In addition to the toll hike, a 2.6 cent per gallon gas tax increase also takes effect on New Year’s Day.

The money from the gas tax hike will go toward the Transportation Trust Fund, which pays for all transportation infrastructure projects in the Garden State.

Dena Mottola Jaborska, executive director of New Jersey Citizen Action, said the increases come when many families are already struggling to balance their household budgets while commuting to work.

“I know about half our families in New Jersey are living paycheck to paycheck,” Jaborska said. “It could be more, so this is just another rising cost that’s going to be very hard to manage for these families.”

On Jan. 5, tolls from Jersey into Manhattan will also increase by 25 cents per trip. During peak hours, EZ-Pass users will be charged $16.06 compared to $14.06 at other times. Drivers without EZ-Pass will pay $18.31.

Also starting Jan. 5, commuters heading into midtown Manhattan, south of 60 Street, will pay a $9 congestion pricing toll, unless a federal judge stops the fee from going into effect.