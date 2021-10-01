Paying for Pennsylvania’s bridge repairs with new tolls remains divisive

This story originally appeared on WESA.

PennDOT’s proposal to repair nine major bridges across the commonwealth met with significant resistance on Thursday during a nearly four-hour hearing of the state House transportation committee.

The transportation agency plans to hire a team of private companies to design, build, and manage the bridges for 25 to 30 years. Normally, the proposal might not have raised any eyebrows, “except for the $2 billion price tag that’s been estimated for it,” said Republican Rep. Tim Hennessey, the committee’s majority chairperson. “And this initiative also included the idea of tolling” — charging drivers $1 or $2 to travel in each direction.

The proposed sites in western Pennsylvania include a span of I-79 near Bridgeville, and two bridges along I-80, one in Clarion County and one in Jefferson County.

During Thursday’s hearing, legislators faulted PennDOT officials for moving too fast on the plan, and providing too little information. Panelist George Mezey of the Trumbull Corporation, a Pittsburgh-based construction company, questioned PennDOT’s assertion that having private companies oversee the plan will save the commonwealth money.

“There’s going to be a markup,” he said. “It will be the equivalent of buying your groceries at Sheetz versus Giant Eagle … you will have paid an extreme premium.”