Pa. Turnpike’s $104M in unpaid tolls draws senators’ scrutiny

Compton said the turnpike uses two collection agencies to go after toll-by-plate scofflaws, paying them 10% of what they recover. It also pursues private criminal complaints with the help of local district attorneys and have filed what he called “a lot of lawsuits.” After three years, the turnpike writes off unpaid tolls, although there was a suggestion that even those long-overdue bills are worth going after.

The turnpike’s July report said that in nearly half the instances in which license plate camera images were not useable, the reason was the plate was not in the frame of the photo. About 41% of the image failures were blamed on an obstruction such as a bike rack. In about 1.1% of manually voided images, the problem was attributed to intentional obstruction of the license plate.

Compton said the turnpike would like to get reciprocal agreements with other states to go after unpaid bills, but that has proven difficult, in part, because of variation among states in how they penalize those who do not pay up.

“I must tell you, there have not been a lot of suitors” to their partnership hopes, Compton said.

He touted the turnpike’s 86% use of E-ZPass and told senators that working toward the goal of not having to mail out bills will help control costs.

Langerholc sought more information from turnpike officials and said he has plans for a follow-up hearing, perhaps next week.