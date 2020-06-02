The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission voted Tuesday to lay off 500 fare collectors and other toll workers and make the entire interstate network a cashless system.

The cuts are the latest development in the agency’s multi-year transition from a system that largely relied on workers stationed in toll booths to collect cash to one that uses E-ZPass as well as automated license readers that generate mailed bills.

Messages seeking comment were not returned by Teamsters officials at union offices in the Philadelphia suburbs and Pittsburgh. The turnpike said employees were notified earlier Tuesday.

The agency said a conversion to all-electronic tolling that was adopted in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic will become permanent.