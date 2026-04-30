Ask Governor Meyer | WHYY & DPM | 04/30/2026
Delaware Governor Matt Meyer joins us to tackle issues like the long-awaited Port of Wilmington expansion, rising unemployment, and the rollout of legalized marijuana.Listen 50:15
Ask Governor Meyer is a monthly series hosted by WHYY’s Shirley Min and Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne. Each episode is a chance for Delawareans to hear directly from their governor about the issues that matter most to them and to ask questions in real time.
Submit your questions for next month’s edition here.
Ask Governor Meyer is produced by WHYY and Delaware Public Media, with editorial independence from the governor’s office.
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