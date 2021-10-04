New push for continued growth in bioscience employers, jobs in Delaware

The DuPont Company no longer holds the sway it once did over Delaware’s economy, but its legacy of thousands of scientists has the state’s bioscience sector prepped for growth.

More than 11,000 people work in the life sciences industry in Delaware, in jobs at pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology research, and medical device and equipment manufacturers.

The state’s seen major growth in the field in the past decade, with a 65% increase in new biotech research and development companies, according to a new report on the industry by the DelawareBio trade group.

“We really believe that Delaware is a place of momentum and opportunity, as well as an ideal home for the breadth and depth of this great industry,” said Kurt Foreman, who heads up the Delaware Prosperity Partnership.

Delaware now ranks seventh nationwide for venture capital funding spent on the life science industry per capita.

Part of the industry’s growth here is due to an influx of federal dollars to support research and development. The National Institute of Health has doubled its funding to the state since 2000.

Delaware’s also home to the National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals, better known as NIIMBL. The institute helps improve the development of biopharmaceuticals, prescription drugs made with living cells, as opposed to the more common chemistry-based drugs which are easier to produce. The biopharmaceutical category includes vaccines, cancer drugs and drugs to treat autoimmune diseases, as well as emerging drugs for cell and gene therapies.

“As the University of Delaware developed that facility there on the campus and the research and workforce development that comes with it, it became a major priority and goal of ours to attract a major biopharmaceutical manufacturing facility to our state,” said Gov. John Carney.