Artist Jo Redbird’s latest work spans both sides of Wilmington’s 8th Street bridge over I-95. She calls the repeating diamond-like pattern a “rainbow kaleidoscope of trees.” The colorful design draws the eyes of residents walking or driving across the highway to get from downtown to the city’s west side.

“This is really about people being able to have an experience as they walk across and kind of feel into the colors,” she said as she painted a section on the bridge’s south side Friday afternoon. “It’s all about the interconnectedness of us and the connection of us between the sky and the Earth and each other.”

The painting project is part of the third annual United Neighbors initiative put together by several community groups including West Side Grows Together and Cornerstone West. The initiative is designed to reconnect those who live on opposite sides of I-95 which split the city when it was constructed in the 60s.

“Now that we’re living through a real pandemic, we all need the beacons of love, of hope, of peace,” said Vanity Constance, director of Local Street Art Group. She’s managing the project for West Side Grows and says she’s proud of the way colorful art has been used to connect neighbors.

“People like, generally say, ‘Oh, that’s the hood.’ But honestly, I don’t feel that way,” she said. “I feel like the more we’re able to pay our artist, pay our creatives to beautify their own neighborhood, the more pride, the more strength comes from that.”