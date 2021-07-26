Delaware K-12 students can get weekly rapid antigen COVID-19 tests this fall

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

All Delaware public school districts are reopening to students this fall, after a mix of in-person and virtual learning last academic year.

To help administrators and teachers focus more on education, the state has partnered with an outside vendor to provide on-site coronavirus testing of students and staff statewide.

That means schools and districts who opt into the $15 million initiative will no longer have to rely on nursing staff or hire their own contractor.

Delaware is paying for the program with federal coronavirus relief money the state has received. The goal is weekly testing, but it won’t be mandated and students will first need parental permission. There is no cost to families.

For those who want regular or even periodic screening, the California-based Quidel Corporation will provide rapid antigen tests. It’s a half-inch deep nasal swab. That way those with a positive test can be isolated and samples then sent to a lab for confirmation — with a 24-hour turnaround time.