Delaware to require teachers, school staff to get vaxxed or face weekly tests

Updated: 3:15 p.m.

Teachers, staff, volunteers, and others working in Delaware schools will have to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to weekly testing. The new requirement issued by Gov. John Carney via emergency regulation will take effect on Nov. 1.

“There’s no better way to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and keep all Delaware children in their classrooms, than to get vaccinated,” Carney said in a statement. “Our top priority has been to get all Delaware students back in school this fall. This new requirement will help keep them there and prevent regular disruptions to their learning.”

In August, Carney ordered all state workers and health care workers to get vaccinated or regularly tested. The deadline for those employees to get their shots is Sept. 30.

Public school employees, who are governed by the state’s 19 school districts, had been exempted from that order, but no more.

“Overwhelmingly, our students are in classrooms, and we know that’s the best place for them for their educational needs and their social and emotional health needs,” Carney said. “So, in order to keep everyone safe, we’ll have the same requirement among educators and staff in schools that we do for state employees.”

Individual districts are expected to set their own graduated discipline policies for employees who don’t comply with the order.

“That’s going to be developed locally,” said Delaware Education Secretary Susan Bunting. “They already have a policy in place, a progressive discipline policy for handling whatever the infraction might be, so this is another way that people — who are going to be vaccinated or not — are going to be following established procedures done by the local education agency.”