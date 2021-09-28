Nearly two months ago, as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continued a sharp summer surge, the ChristianaCare healthcare system threw down the gauntlet to its 14,000 employees and contractors.

Get your first COVID-19 vaccination shot by Sept. 21, or hit the road, Delaware’s largest private employer said.

At the time the edict was issued, about 4,000 of the health system’s 14,000 workers – 28.5% — were still not even partly inoculated, estimated Dr. Janice E. Nevin, Christiana Care’s CEO.

The mandate led to two vocal protests outside the hospital, with employees and others who are against vaccination for the coronavirus calling it an unfair, unconstitutional and even harmful order.

ChristianaCare didn’t budge, however, stressing how important it was for its caregivers to be vaccinated, and intensifying efforts to provide vax opportunities right at work.

And on Monday, Nevin said in a news release that “as we anticipated, a small number of caregivers chose not to be vaccinated and have left the organization.”