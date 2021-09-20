Deadline looms for Delaware vax mandates from ChristianaCare, Gov. Carney

The clock is ticking on nurses, doctors, patient escorts, and other employees of Delaware’s largest health care system, ChristianaCare.

Father Time is also looming over those who work in nursing homes and other health care facilities, as well as all state workers.

That’s because ChristianaCare has set a Tuesday deadline for its staff to get at least one vaccination shot for COVID-19. Their penalty for not getting inoculated – termination.

‘We want folks to roll up their sleeves’

ChristianaCare, whose mandate affects 14,000 employees and contractors, had said last month when the requirement was announced that about 70% were already in compliance — meaning that about 4,000 were not.

The mandate triggered two vocal protests outside Christiana Hospital, the state’s largest, with both employees and non-employees decrying the order as unnecessary and oppressive.

Dr. Neil Jasani, ChristianaCare’s chief people officer, would not say late last week how many staffers still had not gotten a shot — but promised to provide an accounting in the near future. The company’s deadline to be fully inoculated is Oct. 28.

“Things are going well,’’ Jasani told WHYY News, noting that vaccination events and employee town halls are continuing in ChristianaCare facilities such as Wilmington Hospital on a regular basis. He said shift nurses have even been authorized to administer shots to staffers during their shifts.

“There is no question we’ve moved the needle on getting more folks vaccinated,’’ Jasani said. “I think when we look at the end of this journey that we will have done some really, really great work. You know, the vaccination events are packed. We’ve actually had to extend the hours because so many of the caregivers are coming.”

Asked about the sentiment by some nurses and other hospital staffers that they were lauded as heroes early in the pandemic but now are being targeted for firing, Jasani said the focus is simply on protecting patients, staff, and visitors.

“It was great to get those well-wishing cards from the school kids and the food that was brought in, the banging of the pots and everything,’’ Jasani said. “But really what we want folks to do is roll up their sleeves and get the vaccine, because that’s how you’re going to help us.”

Christopher Otto, executive director of the Delaware Nurses Association, has been urging the state’s 25,000 licensed nurses to get vaccinated and continues to advocate for better participation.

“This is probably the most heavily researched vaccine in history,’’ Otto told WHYY. “We have the answers that our nurses are seeking, and we must combat the volume of misinformation that is flowing in the community, whether it be on social media, regular media, in person. And so let’s have conversations about that.”

Otto acknowledged “there is a community’’ among nurses “that are still vaccine hesitate. But I think that is growing smaller.”