Despite the relentless resurgence – cases and hospitalizations are at seven-month highs though few patients are dying – the Carney administration has shown no signs of reinstituting coronavirus restrictions that limited crowds, especially indoors. The only remaining statewide emergency order is one which mandates mask-wearing for students, staffers, and visitors to public and private K-12 schools, which are fully open for the first time in 18 months.

More entertainment venues are also reopening, with different levels of mediation measures against community spread. Starting this month, for example, The Grand Opera House and its affiliated venues in Wilmington are emerging from a lengthy shutdown with a full slate of events. Attendees must wear masks and show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours.

And this week, Delaware Shakespeare will hold four outdoor performances of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at Wilmington’s Rodney Square. Attendees will be “strongly encouraged” to wear masks, an official said.

Gov. John Carney hasn’t made any recent public comments about the current situation – life essentially back to normal during a lengthy surge. The average number of daily cases in the past week was 460 — 23 times higher than early June. In addition, 266 people are currently hospitalized — up from just 14 on June 26. Forty of the people getting inpatient treatment are in critical condition.

Asked by WHYY News for his perspective, the governor would not agree to an interview, but instead issued a brief statement that again urged residents to get vaccinated.

“These vaccines are extremely safe and effective at preventing serious illness and hospitalization, even against variants,’’ Carney said in a written statement. “Getting more folks vaccinated is how we will keep kids safe, keep students in their classrooms learning, and keep rebuilding our economy.”

To date, 77% of Delaware adults are at least partially vaccinated. But barely half of eligible children ages 12 to 17 and adults 18 to 34 have received at least one shot.

That’s distressing to Barry Schlecker, who organizes the annual arts festival that took place Saturday and Sunday, drawing about 10,000 people and hundreds more dogs to Brandywine Park. He said he didn’t mind holding an outdoor event, and many artists said it was their best show ever as far as sales.

Schlecker had pondered an indoor event in late November or early December for artists and craftspeople to showcase and sell their wares to holiday shoppers, but says it’s too risky considering the current state of the pandemic.

“Now I think I’m discouraged for even considering” an indoor show, Schlecker said. “I wouldn’t run a show I wouldn’t go to. … I don’t want to be one of those hot spots that everybody’s going to blame three months from now. It’s just scary right now.”

Schlecker blames the unvaccinated, who account for about 80% of the state’s cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks. The 81-year-old event organizer also has a harsh message for those who won’t get themselves or their children inoculated with either Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

“Shame on you,’’ Schlecker said. “I mean, I’m hearing people are taking horse medicine” to treat COVID-19. “I don’t want to get too political, but I’m so tired of the B.S. about not trusting doctors. … As my mother would say, ‘This is ridiculous.’”