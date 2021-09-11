COVID-19 quarantine space running out for University of Delaware students

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

This week, as recorded through Friday, 353 students at the University of Delaware have tested positive for COVID-19. That includes 105 cases reported Wednesday, 136 reported on Thursday, and 104 on Friday.

That weekly total is higher than last school year’s peak in late February when 324 students tested positive. It represents a sharp increase over last week’s 77 cases.

The spike is cause for concern on the Newark campus, but that concern is mitigated somewhat by the fact that 91% of students are fully vaccinated, which the school required for on-campus students.

Contact tracers have determined that cases are not predominantly being spread in the classroom, said the university’s Andrea Boyle Tippett.

“Faculty and students are wearing their masks in the classrooms; they’re socially distancing,” she said. “When the contact tracing is happening, we’re finding that the transmission is not happening in the classrooms. It’s happening at large off-campus gatherings.”

That led university leaders to send letters to all students, warning what would happen if the case numbers continued to grow. As students test positive for the virus, they’re sent to special on-campus housing set apart to be used to quarantine.

But as case numbers have risen, that space is full.