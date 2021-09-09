Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Philadelphia could be seeing the downside of another COVID-19 wave as new cases have plateaued and are going down again, city health officials said Thursday.

The average new cases per day was 288 on Wednesday, down from a high of 307 last week, said Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole.

“The percentage of tests that have been coming back positive are also coming down,” she said. “As recently as Aug. 23, 7% were positive. Yesterday, only 5% were positive.

“Things could change, but the numbers we are seeing this week are heartening, and we hope the trend continues,” Bettigole added.