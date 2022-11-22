Doctors warn of flu, RSV, and COVID ahead of Thanksgiving

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

All across the Delaware Valley, families are gearing up for Thanksgiving dinner.

“2020 was a virtual Thanksgiving and this will be the first time everyone is back together, everyone is at the same dinner table,” said Tyler Hoops of Bala Cynwyd. “So thankful for that and looking forward to it.”

“If we are sick, if we feel sick, we stay at home,” said Anastasia Briscoe of Wynnefield. “I’ve had to turn down birthday parties if he’s sick or I’m sick just because you don’t know.”

But as more people hit the road than we’ve seen in years past, there’s also a huge spike in illnesses.

“We’re still seeing a lot of sick kids in our hospital and in our primary care clinics and in our emergency rooms, so there’s still a ton of respiratory viruses spreading,” said Dr. Jonathan Miller, chief of primary care at Nemours Children’s Health, Delaware Valley.