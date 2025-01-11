From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A proposed new charter school in southern Delaware’s Georgetown aims to better serve the area’s Latino population, which makes up more than 50% of residents.

The town has become a microcosm of the challenges and opportunities that come with cultural integration. Many Latino families have had to grapple with a tradeoff: sacrificing their language and traditions to secure better educational opportunities for their children.

However, the new dual-language charter school proposed by ASPIRA Delaware aims to change that.

“Our vision is to create that pathway to biliteracy,” said Margie López Waite, CEO of ASPIRA Delaware. “But not just for the sake of children being able to speak two languages, but it’s the impact that that has on a community. You can’t build relationships with people if you can’t communicate with them. You can’t communicate with them if you don’t speak the language.”

The school is being designed to meet the unique needs of Georgetown’s Latino families, many of whom have struggled to maintain their language and traditions while adapting to life in the U.S. López Waite shared heartfelt stories from families who hope the school will allow their children to embrace both their heritage and their new home.

“What I really feel and hear from them from their heart is that they are proud of who they are,” she said. “They’re proud of the countries they come from. They’re proud of the language and the culture and the traditions that they represent as a family. They want their children to have that same sense of pride.”

“All of the individuals that came to the first meeting, gave statements of support and shared personal stories and their personal experiences, and made the point as to why they feel the school’s necessary,” she added.

López Waite emphasized that many families struggle with a painful choice.

“They feel that, unfortunately, in order to just survive living here in the United States and navigating the school systems and navigating just life in general, that meant for many of them, their children are making a choice,” she explained. “They’re being forced to make a choice, and in order to assimilate into American culture, I must then sort of distance myself from my identity, my culture, my language.”