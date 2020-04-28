Carney has said the state needs, at a minimum, 14 days of declining cases to begin a limited reopening. But the number of new cases has grown in five of the last six days, including a whopping 458 reported Sunday.

To date, 137 Delawareans have died. There are now 337 people in the state’s hospitals, another number that continues rising and stymies the governor’s hopes to start loosening restrictions under his March 12 State of Emergency declaration. Sixty patients are in critical condition, up 10 from the previous 24-hour period.

Those limits include Carney’s latest order, which took effect Tuesday at 8 a.m., to wear a face mask into stores and on public transportation at all times, and elsewhere in public, such as parks, when maintaining a six-foot distance from others is impractical.

Sussex County declared coronavirus ‘hot spot’

Carney doubled down on his commitment to reduce the rapidly accelerating impact of COVID-19 in Sussex County, declaring it a “hot spot” and expanding testing and community education efforts.

Carney said in a 2:30 p.m. news release that the county has been especially hard-hit along the “Route 113 corridor’’ that runs the length of the county and is several miles west of Sussex beach towns such as Rehoboth Beach and Bethany Beach.

The testing will be concentrated in the Milford and Georgetown areas.

“It’s critical to protect your family and yourself by following the guidance’’ from federal and state public health officials,’’ Carney said. “Most importantly, stay home.”

Testing is geared to reach high-risk populations such as those:

With symptoms such as fever coupled with shortness of breath or cough.

Living or working with someone diagnosed with COVID-19.

Family members or housemates of those working in the poultry industry.

With chronic medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes, hypertension, or compromised immune systems.

State officials coordinated testing of more than 750 people in Sussex County last week, and more than 35 percent tested positive.