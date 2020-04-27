Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

Delaware’s COVID-19 curve still hasn’t flattened and under Gov. John Carney’s stated intentions to follow White House guidance, Delaware is still at least two weeks away from the first limited phase of reopening.

Carney has said his state needs to see 14 days where the number of new cases and hospitalizations from the coronavirus decline.

But the number of new laboratory-confirmed cases has only fallen once in the last five days. There were a whopping 458 new cases reported Sunday, as one laboratory returned an unusually large number of test results. The number reported Monday was 128, raising the number of Delawareans who have contracted the virus to 4,162, according to public health officials.

The number of hospital patients also keeps ticking upward, rising to a high of 325 as of Monday’s update.