States need coronavirus data to make timely decisions. What they share with the public varies widely.

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and PennLive/Patriot-News. Sign up for our free weekly newsletter.

With the coronavirus pandemic, timing is everything. When should states shut down? When should they reopen? Which hospitals need the most supplies right now? Across the U.S., those decisions largely hinge on good, accurate public health data.

And yet, how much information is shared with the public varies widely among the states.

As part of a collaborative effort, Stateline and Spotlight PA surveyed six states across the U.S. — Colorado, Georgia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Washington — to determine what information they have made accessible to the public via their websites.

All six are regularly releasing data on cases by age, sex, and county. But beyond those basic numbers, the patchwork of available information shows the differing ability of health officials to accurately collect and report data, as well as how much they think the public needs to know.

The demand from the public has largely centered around where positive cases and deaths are located. While most states made county-level information available soon after they began reporting cases, some have hesitated to localize data further because of privacy concerns.

In recent weeks, policymakers and advocates have pressed officials to begin reporting more demographic data about both positive cases and those who have been tested. In particular, racial data has proved critical, as early numbers indicated communities of color were being disproportionately harmed. Calls for more transparency have revealed systemic failures by some states to collect that information when tests are administered.

What’s clearer from the available data: seniors are dying at higher rates than adults and children. Long-term care facilities across the U.S. have proven to be tinderboxes for outbreaks, though a lack of federal data has obscured the extent of the situation. At the same time, some states are resisting calls to make facility-specific information available to the public.