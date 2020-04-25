Why so many COVID-19 deaths in Pa. will never be counted

Who counts as COVID?

In Philadelphia, COVID-19 deaths are submitted to the Health Department by individual hospitals. Hospitals also report deaths to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, and officials there classify them as confirmed if the state has a positive COVID-19 test result on record for the deceased. Anyone with symptoms but no test results who dies is now considered “probable.”

But the whirlwind of coronavirus care in the ICU means patients might easily be miscategorized, said David Fleece, chief information officer at Temple University Hospital. He said doctors often code a patient as “suspected COVID” on his or her chart before test results come in, if that patient is experiencing typical COVID-19 symptoms, or if CT scan results indicate the patient likely has the disease. But the doctor might not change that diagnosis even if the test results come back positive at a later date.

“For most of the frontline doctors, it might not be their priority to do the bookkeeping,” Fleece said. “People put in a diagnosis, continue to care for the patient, and don’t always refine.”

This phenomenon could drive up the number of “probable” COVID cases — or they could be missed in recordkeeping altogether.

The state makes the final determination about what to count — and officials now say they won’t record deaths as COVID-19 without a test. That puts Pennsylvania out of step with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines, which say that ideally testing for COVID–19 should be conducted, but that it is “acceptable to report COVID–19 on a death certificate without this confirmation if the circumstances are compelling within a reasonable degree of certainty.”

“If COVID is on the death certificate, in the best clinical opinion of the person filling that out, that’s a COVID death,” Noymer said. “And they’re just not counting it.”

Because COVID-19 has been linked to heart attacks and strokes, patients who suffer those events but don’t have typical COVID-19 symptoms could also be missing from the tally, cardiologist Jay Giri said.

“If someone comes in with a heart attack and they die in the emergency room, they never even got admitted to the hospital; the next thing you know, they end up in the morgue, unfortunately,” Giri said. “If they don’t have an autopsy, they’re never going to be checked for COVID.”

If that same patient does live long enough to be admitted into the hospital, it can still be hard to know whether COVID-19 caused the heart attack or it would have occurred anyway.

“I don’t think it’s fair to say we know the perfect answer to that right now,” Giri said.

It is also likely that there are a large number of COVID-19 patients who will never get positive test results. At Temple, doctors have found that test results for up to 1 out of every 5 of patients admitted to their COVID-19 unit come back negative. Still, they have COVID-19 symptoms and are treated as COVID patients.

“Even if you’re nasal faringal testing dependent, which we all have been, you’re going to miss we think at least 20% of patients that truly have COVID disease,” said Gerard Criner, chair of Thoracic Medicine and surgery at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University. “So that would lead to your under-reporting.”

That is the category of patients being removed from the state’s official death tally and being placed into the “probable” category.