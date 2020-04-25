‘A race for capital’: Philadelphia small businesses get another shot at payroll loans

‘Backlog of applications’

Business owners who have not yet submitted an application for a loan may already be out of luck.

“Based on the backlog of applications, it is possible the majority — if not all — of the funding Congress is considering right now is already exhausted,” Consumer Bankers Association spokesperson Nick Simpson wrote in an email.

Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry President Gene Barr said he is telling his members to temper their expectations.

“We are trying to be honest with people and say there are a lot of applications in the pipeline,” Barr said. “If you haven’t applied, go ahead, but know there is a lot of demand on this.”

That uncertainty weighs heavily on Gail Middleton-Williams, director of Hearts That Matter Most Adult Day Services in Philadelphia’s Mt. Airy neighborhood.

Middleton-Williams shuttered her business, which provides daycare to seniors with dementia and other medical conditions, in Mid-March. She was forced to lay off all six of her full-time staff members.

“[My employees and I] talk once a week. We text,” Middleton-Williams said. “We are waiting to get back.”

Middleton-Williams began the Payroll Protection Program application through Intuit, her payroll software, a few weeks ago, but wasn’t able to finish it before the funding ran dry. She said she now plans on submitting an application to Wells Fargo as soon as she can. She said she would be disappointed if she is already too late to apply, but she is pursuing a number of other grant and loan programs. That effort now takes up most of her time.

“I sit at my computer all day like I am working, because you are hoping something comes through,” Middleton-Williams said. “It’s my job.”

‘Many restaurants may simply go under’

Some of the Philadelphia-area small businesses hardest hit by the shutdown say the Paycheck Protection Program in its current form will not do much to help them.

“Without major adjustment [to the program] many, many restaurants will simply go under,” said Nicole Marquis, owner of Philadelphia restaurant chain HipCityVeg and organizer of the ‘SavePhillyRestaurants’ coalition.

On Thursday, the group released an open letter to Pennsylvania’s U.S. senators and representatives asking for a number of changes to federal relief aid, including extending the eight-week period that loan recipients are supposed to spend the funds.

“The assumption with the PPP was that restaurants would be fully reopened and operating by June 30th,” the group wrote. “The growing reality is that our industry will be nowhere near full operating capacity within that time.”

The group also asked that the loan stop requiring business owners to rehire all of their laid-off employees, writing that the increase in unemployment compensation during the pandemic, along with general safety concerns, makes the prospect of fully restaffing in the short term “almost impossible.”

Despite these issues, Marquis applied for the Paycheck Protection Program loan in early April with the aid of two lawyers, a human resources manager, and an accountant.

The loan was approved, but she’s still waiting for the funds.

“It’s very uncertain,” Marquis said. “It feels like a game of twister.

Disclosure: WHYY received funds through the first round of the Payroll Protection Program.