Pa. withholds records on pandemic plans, equipment and business waivers

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf campaigned on transparency, going so far as allowing reporters to view his personal income tax returns while on the trail.

But government accountability advocates say Wolf’s administration has fallen short during the COVID-19 crisis, using these unprecedented times to withhold critical public documents — even those that could affect public health.

“This attitude toward public access is hindering the public’s right to evaluate our government’s response to the crisis,” said Paul Safier, a first amendment lawyer with Philadelphia-based law firm Ballard Spahr. “It’s outrageous and unacceptable.”

Since the state began to move into a lockdown, the state has declined to voluntarily release information like pandemic-planning documents — its own strategies for how to cope with outbreaks for nursing homes and prisons.

Other avenues normally used by reporters and the general public to access public records are also hamstrung.

Weeks ago, the Wolf administration joined peers in New Jersey and other state governments across the country in relaxing deadlines for public records requests and urging applicants to file only for urgent records, meaning many requests will likely be fulfilled only after the crisis has passed, if ever.

In other cases, agencies have cited staffing limitations caused by social distancing and other administrative burdens. While some agencies have effectively closed due to COVID-19, Safier said it was virtually impossible for requesters to know why records were being withheld.

“There’s no way for the public to discern when there’s a real burden preventing them from responding to a request or if that’s just a pretext to withhold records,” Safier.