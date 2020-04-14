On March 20, the number of coronavirus cases in New Jersey had just soared above 800.

That day, Gov. Phil Murphy signed an emergency package of laws to deal with the outbreak, including one that loosened the requirements of the state’s Open Public Records Act, or OPRA.

“We just have to deal with the reality of manpower, the ability to turn things around,” Murphy said at a press briefing. “We’ve gone to a different place.”

The new law virtually eliminated the deadlines that New Jersey agencies used to be required to meet in responding to requests for government records.

Murphy said the overwhelming public-sector effort to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak meant that some government functions may be delayed.

“Let me say something which probably is apparent to you: we’re at war,” he added.