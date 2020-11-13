Top Pa. senator’s campaign revives lawsuit against journalists over public records fees

Spotlight PA is an independent, non-partisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.

The campaign of Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati renewed its lawsuit against a Spotlight PA journalist and others Thursday, asking the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas to overturn a lower court’s dismissal of the case.

Scarnati’s campaign sued The Caucus, a publication of LNP Media Group, Caucus Bureau Chief Brad Bumsted, and Spotlight PA reporter Angela Couloumbis for $5,070. The suit claims they owe an accounting firm the money for producing public records that documented questionable spending by Scarnati’s campaign. The campaign also wants $1,000 for attorney fees and court costs.

Jefferson County Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock ruled in October that Scarnati’s campaign — not the newspaper or the journalists — should pay the accounting firm since the firm was working for the campaign. Scarnati, who did not run for re-election and is leaving office at the end of this year, has just over $40,000 in his campaign account, according to his most recent filing.

Public records and media law experts have said the lawsuit — and in particular the decision to name two reporters individually — could have a chilling effect on the public’s access to records. If successful, the suit could allow politicians to hire private firms to maintain public documents and charge hefty fees to anyone who wants to see them. This, in effect, would price citizens out of records to which state law says they should have access.