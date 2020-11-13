Two former Philadelphia officials, and one former employee of a city contractor, have been charged with fraud and embezzlement after joint investigations by the city’s Office of the Inspector General and the FBI.

Leo Dignam, 61, of Philadelphia, who once served as director of the Mummers Parade and as assistant city managing director, is accused of wire fraud and embezzling from a program that received federal funds.

His brother, Paul Dignam, 58, also of Philadelphia, is facing charges of mail fraud and similar embezzlement charges.

Barbara Conway, 61, of Drexel Hill, has been charged with alleged theft of funds from a federally funded program.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, which is prosecuting the cases, announced the charges in a statement Thursday.

“Anyone who misdirects funds away from our local community and into their own pockets will be held accountable to the fullest extent,” Philadelphia Inspector General Alexander DeSantis said. “The City of Philadelphia will not tolerate misappropriation.”

Leo Dignam is accused in connection with a scheme to defraud the city of an estimated $150,000 from 2012 through 2019 by misusing two bank accounts in his control meant to support activities of the Parks and Recreation Department and the nonprofit Junior Baseball Federation. The federation has partnered with the Philadelphia Phillies to raise funds through game ticket sales in the past.

According to the statement announcing the charges, Leo Dignam allegedly used funds for personal expenses on an American Express card he opened in connection with the bank account meant to support the Junior Baseball Federation. The credit card was used and shared with family members for purchases at retail stores, grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, online shopping and service providers, the statement said.