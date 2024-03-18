Philadelphia man won’t be retried in shooting that sent him to prison for 12 years at 17

A Philadelphia man won’t be retried in a 2011 shooting that injured four people, including a 6-year-old girl, and sent him to prison for more than a decade at age 17, a prosecutor announced Monday.

A judge closed the case against C.J. Rice, now 30, months after a federal judge found the defense lawyer at his 2013 trial deficient and the evidence “slender.” Rice had been serving a 30- to 60-year prison term until he was released amid the federal court ruling late last year.

The case was formally dismissed Monday after District Attorney Larry Krasner decided not to retry it. While he said most of the 45 exonerations his office has championed have been more clearcut cases of innocence, he found a new look at the evidence in Rice’s case more nuanced.

“The case falls within that 15% or so (of exoneration cases) where we believe it’s murky,” Krasner said at a press conference where he was joined by defense lawyers who pushed back on that view.