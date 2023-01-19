Brinkley’s beef with Meek was just the tip of the iceberg. She is also the judge who jailed the father of two special needs children for failure to pay court costs.

The father was later freed by the PA Supreme Court, which cited “egregious error” on the part of Judge Brinkley. Lawyers at the Defender Association of Philadelphia have voiced concerns about Brinkley for years, and attorneys are currently reviewing about 120 “grossly excessive” sentences she imposed. The list goes on.

I have personally represented two clients in Brinkley’s courtroom on post-conviction matters, and saw firsthand her hostility towards my clients and a fair judicial process. Often these hearings, which should be real opportunities to review the chance for folks to come home from prison, fail to truly explore the facts and just affirm existing sentences, denying relief for individuals who are deserving of a second chance.

When I was in her courtroom, Judge Brinkley yelled at me for trying to push a novel argument in support of my client’s freedom. It seemed she just wanted to maintain the status quo and rubber stamp briefs from attorneys who say they have reviewed someone’s petition and see no case for relief. The two clients I represented have since come home thanks to commutations, but I still think of all the other individuals whose freedom was denied fair consideration.

Judges hold a uniquely powerful role over the lives of those in their courtroom, and Brinkley represents a punitive criminal justice system that perpetuates the mass incarceration of Black, Brown and poor white communities.

Days spent behind bars are not returned to individuals once their freedom is granted, and Pennsylvania does not compensate people who are wrongly imprisoned. Every single court decision regarding someone’s sentence, parole, or freedom must be considered with the utmost care. It is time for justice in the first judicial district, which means Judge Brinkley must go.