This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA

For the third time in five years, a bill intended to rework probation in Pennsylvania has passed the state Senate.

But like previous attempts, this latest effort to fix the state’s outdated probation system has prompted local civil rights advocates to come out against the bill. They argue it does not address pressing issues and could make things worse.

Efforts to overhaul probation kicked off in earnest in 2018 after Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill spent nearly 10 years under court supervision before facing a new prison sentence for probation violations that otherwise would not have resulted in prison time.

The case provided a high-profile example of the problems in Pennsylvania’s probation system, which can trap people in yearslong cycles of monitoring and incarceration for noncriminal violations like missing a call from a probation officer, failing to take a drug test, or struggling to find court-ordered mental health treatment in a timely manner.

Mill’s case led to the creation of the national advocacy group REFORM Alliance, which has been the driving force behind the legislation in Pennsylvania.

Legislation introduced in 2019 initially had the support of the ACLU of Pennsylvania. But subsequent negotiations and amendments caused the organization to withdraw support and rally other groups against it. The same thing happened in 2021.

This year, the pattern repeated.

Introduced on June 21, the legislation would remove language that allows judges to set terms of probation to “vindicate the authority of the court.” Instead, it would mandate courts to tailor probation to an individual’s circumstances. It also would set a “presumption against total confinement,” that supporters say would direct judges to keep people out of jail for small infractions.

Under current law, judges can revoke someone’s probation and send them back to jail for almost any reason, said Erin Haney, policy director at REFORM Alliance. “And so what this does is it creates very specific instances when somebody can be incarcerated on a technical violation.”