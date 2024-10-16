From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A new bill passed unanimously by the Pa. General Assembly earlier this month would criminalize the public release of any personal information of federal judges that is aimed at causing harm or preventing them from doing their jobs.

State Rep. Mary Isaacson (D-Philadelphia), sponsored HB 1700 and said it’s aimed at protecting both the judges and their families from threats.

“Judges and judicial officers serve a crucial role as arbiters of a fair and balanced justice system,” Isaacson said in a statement. “This legislation will serve to provide additional protections so judges can uphold their duty without threats of violence or intimidation.”