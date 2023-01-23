Lawrence doesn’t think Turner’s proposal will address the vacancies and that “it’ll have the opposite effect of what’s intended.”

“I think judges will leave the bench if the legislature thinks that they can legislate their way out of this by requiring judges to work five years longer, instead of the legislature following their constitutional mandate in working with the governor to appoint and confirm judges,” she said.

Members have been expressing their frustration to Lawrence about cases not being heard due to no judge being available. Lawrence said “real people are being harmed everyday;” families, children, abuse victims, people who were injured and have a claim, and people who are in jail longer than they should. She adds that she woke up Friday morning to a Facebook message from someone complaining about not being able to access the judiciary.

“Every single day people are being harmed because they cannot have their matters heard in court,” said Lawrence. “My colleagues are screaming about it every single day.”

Raising the age is not that simple. Because it deals with the state constitution, it requires an amendment that would have to pass the Legislature through two consecutive sessions, unless both chambers pass the resolution with a supermajority.

Neither Turner’s bill nor the concurrent resolution have received a hearing yet.

Because of the process to get the proposed amendment passed, Rutgers Law School Professor Ron Chen said the mandatory retirement age of 70 will still be in effect “for the foreseeable future.” Still, the proposal needs to get past the Legislature, which he adds is a “murky political question.”

“It’s unclear…whether there is enough support for it in the Legislature to get that supermajority so they could send it to a public referendum…this year or even next year,” he said.