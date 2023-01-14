New Jersey will soon allow residents to buy birth control without a prescription

New Jersyans will soon no longer need a prescription to access birth control medication at pharmacies.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law on Friday eliminating the requirement.

The move comes one year after Murphy signed the Freedom of Reproductive Choice Act codifying abortion access into state law, making New Jersey a haven for abortion and other reproductive health services.

“We can proudly say we have finally freed the pill,” said the bill’s primary sponsor Sen. Shirley Turner (D-Mercer).

“Providing easier access to the pill improves health outcomes for women and their children. It improves their mental and emotional health and economic stability,” Turner said. “It provides them with greater opportunities to continue their education and advancement in the workplace.”