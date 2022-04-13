Jaye Wilson is helping other moms of color navigate a healthcare system that she said can oftentimes leave Black people to fend for themselves.

Wilson first experienced pregnancy at 19 and recalls doctors making false assumptions about her ability to pay for care and socioeconomic status that negatively impacted her prenatal experience.

After being diagnosed with preeclampsia, a pregnancy complication characterized by high blood pressure and potential organ failure, she said she felt doctors had left her with no other choice but to terminate her first pregnancy.

“I thought that [abortion] was the only decision that I could make. I kept asking for more information, but I just kept receiving pushback. [Doctors said], ‘You have to hurry up and terminate the baby,’” Wilson said.

Knowing what she knows now, Wilson said she would have been able to make a more informed decision at the time.

“I do regret terminating that pregnancy, because I didn’t feel like that was a decision that I made. I feel like it was a decision that was made for me instead of with me,” Wilson acknowledged.

Eighteen years later, Wilson is the proud mom of two young daughters. Her experiences led her to found Melinated Moms, a nonprofit based out of New Jersey and Western New York that aims to create space for women who feel unseen and unheard, and dismantle the barriers associated with motherhood.