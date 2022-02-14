N.J. committee approves bill aiming to make prenatal care more equitable

“When I was sworn into the Assembly, I was nine months pregnant,” Timberlake said. “I wanted to have a natural water birth. And I used a lot of research and tools and resources in order to build a community around me that would be able to support me safely in my birthing option and desire.

“I recognized that I had privilege in being able to research and to build that village around me that other women may not have had,” she said.

Timberlake, a Black former activist from Paterson with experience advocating for communities of color, said this bill would give expectant mothers more options to choose from when deciding how to give birth.

“This bill requires physicians and midwives to work with the insurance companies, in which the insurance companies will compile the data for all the various birthing options that they will pay for for a woman, and the physician or the midwife will have to have a conversation with the pregnant woman…about all of her various birthing options,” Timberlake said.

The bill would also require physicians and midwives to provide this information in English, Spanish, Arabic, Portuguese, Brazilian, Portuguese, Chinese, Creole, French, and Korean.

Jaye Wilson is the founder of Melinated Moms, a community-centered organization that supports and empowers moms of color. Gov. Phil Murphy also appointed her to the New Jersey Maternal Quality Care Collaborative, which was formed to improve health outcomes for pregnant people and lower the state’s high maternal mortality rate. In 2013, 37 out of 100,000 women died during pregnancy, childbirth, or within a year of childbirth, according to NJ Spotlight, and the mortality rate for Black women was nearly four times higher than for white women.