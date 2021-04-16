Severe maternal morbidity — unexpected outcomes of labor and delivery such as heart attacks, obstructed labor, and hysterectomies — has been on the decline globally, but rates have steadily increased in the United States. According to recent data, the national rate has risen by 75% over the past decade, affecting more than 52,000 people giving birth annually in this country.

“[In] a lot of the European countries, we’ve actually seen declines in severe maternal morbidity since the ’80s, whereas in the U.S. it just keeps going up,” said Mary Regina Boland, an assistant professor of informatics at the University of Pennsylvania who studies the connections between human health and environmental exposures.

Doctors and clinicians don’t know why U.S. rates of severe maternal morbidity are increasing, Boland said, but she noted that they tend to study individual risk factors like obesity or heart disease to explore SMM’s prevalence in the population. The medical literature shows that Black and Asian women are more likely to develop SMM. Black women are at a 10-fold increased risk of experiencing one of the 21 SMM conditions compared with white women. But individual risk factors, like income and maternal education, alone have not explained this disparity.

Boland and her colleagues at Penn Medicine wanted to explore how individual and neighborhood-level stressors might account for the severe morbidity rate among people giving birth in Philadelphia. A recent study Boland co-authored, along with lead study organizer Jessica Meeker and a team of other researchers, analyzed 63,334 pregnancy deliveries during a seven-year period at four hospitals within the University of Pennsylvania Health System and compared health outcomes to U.S. Census data.

Their finding? Majority-Black neighborhoods had disproportionately higher rates of severe maternal morbidity. The rate of severe maternal morbidity within a neighborhood actually increased by 2.4% with every 10% increase in the percentage of individuals in a census tract who identified as Black or African American. Identifying as white was associated with lower odds of severe maternal morbidity at delivery.

The research team considered things like violent crime rates and number of housing units within a neighborhood that had quality issues, as well as the proportion of tenant-occupied homes versus owner-occupied homes. Boland said those characteristics are helpful for understanding maternal morbidity because they stand in for potential stressors people may be exposed to within a given neighborhood. Violent crime and racial composition of neighborhoods seemed to have the most impact on the severe maternal morbidity rates reflected in a given area, which Boland said is most likely due to some kinds of underlying environmental exposure the census data doesn’t capture.

One example of that, she said, is exposure to lead, which typically isn’t measured in Philadelphia on a neighborhood level.

“It’s usually collected among children in the public school,” said Boland. “But there can be disparities in terms of … how many houses have been tested. Lower-income homes often may be less likely to be tested, [and] also more likely to have overpaint.”

So it’s likely that there is more lead exposure in majority Black communities, and that could impact the maternal health of people giving birth who live in those neighborhoods. Boland said it’s clear that severe maternal morbidity disparities are not the product of biological or genetic dispositions, but rather are reflective of structural inequality on the neighborhood level. That’s why even white people who live in a racially segregated Black community are also more likely to develop such pregnancy-related complications as well.

“And so when we see … neighborhoods where more individuals identify as African American have a higher rate of severe maternal morbidity, the way we’re thinking about this is that these communities are historically disadvantaged communities and therefore the level of resources that they have [is related to] some aspect of housing or environment,” said Boland.